Andhra Pradesh: Man found dead in drain in Rajamahendravaram

TDP leaders stage protest and seek payment of compensation to the bereaved family

April 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man, who had been missing for the past few days, was found dead in a drainage on the night of April 24 at Shirdi Sai Marg in Rajamahendravaram city. 

The deceased has been identified as Y. Nageswara Rao who reportedly slipped and fell into the drainage. 

On Tuesday, TDP State Secretary Adireddi Vasu and other party leaders staged a protest alleging lack of safety measures at the drainage worksites leading to the death. 

The TDP leaders have also demanded payment of ₹50 lakh as compensation to the bereaved family. The drainage works are in progress under the AMRUT Scheme in the city. 

YSR Congress Party City President Adapa Srihari has consoled the family members of the deceased and assured to get compensation from the State government.

