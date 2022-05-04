Andhra Pradesh: Man ‘ends life’ in police custody in Eluru district

Appa Rao was a suspect in chain-snatching case

A suspect in a chain-snatching case, Madipalli Appa Rao (38), died in custody at Bhimadole police station in Eluru district on Wednesday.

A native of Pothunuru in mandal, Appa Rao reportedly hanged himself with a cotton cloth in the bathroom in the police station. “Appa Rao was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A case under Section 176 (1) of the Cr.PC (custodial death) has been registered. The Revenue Divisional Officer will conduct a magisterial inquiry,” said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma..

The SP said that Appa Rao was allegedly involved in eight chain-snatching cases and convicted in a few cases too. “Appa Rao was taken into custody in a chain-snatching case. He reportedly confessed to have committed the crime,” said Mr. Sharma, who visited Bhimadole police station on Wednesday.

Appa Rao went into the bathroom and bolted the door from inside. The police station staff said that they broke open the door and shifted him to a hospital.

