Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Man ‘ends’ life after wife abandons him in Anakapalli district

Staff Reporter ANAKAPALLI August 02, 2022 21:42 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:42 IST

A 35-year-old man, who has been identified as K. Durga Prasad, reportedly ended his life by hanging himself in his house at Kothaveedhi under Narsipatnam (Town) Police Station limits in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

Before committing the act, the person has recorded a video claiming that his wife has abandoned him. and eloped with another person. He also alleged that the despite his complaint, the police have not taken any action against the person.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the police, Durga Prasad was married to a woman about five years ago. Apart from being an addict to vices, Durga Prasad also allegedly harassed his wife physically and mentally, due to which she abandoned him some months ago. Since then, he has been an alcohol addict and in the Tuesday early hours, he has ended his life. Family members of the deceased have informed that they do not suspect any foul play, said Sub-Inspector of Narsipatnam Town Police Station Diwakar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Body was sent for post-mortem. A case was registered.

(In case of suicidal tendancies, people can contact 100)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...