Andhra Pradesh: Man ‘ends’ life after wife abandons him in Anakapalli district

A 35-year-old man, who has been identified as K. Durga Prasad, reportedly ended his life by hanging himself in his house at Kothaveedhi under Narsipatnam (Town) Police Station limits in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

Before committing the act, the person has recorded a video claiming that his wife has abandoned him. and eloped with another person. He also alleged that the despite his complaint, the police have not taken any action against the person.

According to the police, Durga Prasad was married to a woman about five years ago. Apart from being an addict to vices, Durga Prasad also allegedly harassed his wife physically and mentally, due to which she abandoned him some months ago. Since then, he has been an alcohol addict and in the Tuesday early hours, he has ended his life. Family members of the deceased have informed that they do not suspect any foul play, said Sub-Inspector of Narsipatnam Town Police Station Diwakar.

Body was sent for post-mortem. A case was registered.

(In case of suicidal tendancies, people can contact 100)