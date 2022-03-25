Andhra Pradesh: Man dies of heart attack while watching RRR movie

3 killed while rushing for fans’ benefit show in Chittoor district

A 32-year-old man, who was watching the SS Rajamouli-directed ‘RRR’ movie, reportedly died of a heart attack in the S.V. Max Theatre here on Friday.

According to the police, Obulesu, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in the city, was filming the movie while watching it along with his friends and suddenly collapsed on the floor.

His friends immediately rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His friends said he had no history of any heart ailments.

The police said since it was a natural death, they had not registered any complaint against anyone in this case. A die-hard fan of Jr. NTR, Obulesu had gone for the Fans’ Benefit show in the morning.

Benefit show proves dear

In another incident, three youths were killed and two others were critically injured in a road accident while they were on their way to a cinema at V. Kota to watch the fans’ show of ‘RRR’, in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Gangadhar (24), Durga (25), and Vinay Kumar (26) of Ramakuppam and its neighboring V .Kota mandal.

The police said the three youths, along with two of their friends, started from their homes on two motorcycles at around 2 a.m. and were in a hurry not to miss the film being screened for the fans in the early hours. The motorcycle going ahead was hit by the one following it from behind at high speed, and both the vehicles skidded off the road at Papepalli Mitta village on the V .Kota-Gudiyattam Road, 80 km from here.

The three youths who suffered multiple injuries and fractures died on their way to hospital. Two others, who suffered critical injuries, were rushed to the PES Hospital at Kuppam.

The police took up investigation after registering a case.

Mob frenzy

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at a theatre screening ‘RRR’ here in the morning when the fans surged ahead to climb onto the screen zone. The police swung into action to bring the situation under control. The police had a tough time controlling the mob frenzy at the cinemas at Madanapalle, Chittoor, Srikalahasti and a few other towns.