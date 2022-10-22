Andhra Pradesh: man, daughter jump in front of running train, die in Vizianagaram district

Due to alleged financial problems, a man along with his daughter reportedly ended life by jumping in front of a running train near Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district on Saturday. According to the local police, the victims were identified as Bellana Thowdu (36) and B. Sravani (13). They belonged to Lingalavalasa village of Gajapathinagaram mandal. The persons in distress can get counselling by dialling 100.