Andhra Pradesh: Man, daughter found dead on railway tracks in Kurnool

March 28, 2022 19:04 IST

K. Deva Madhu, 29, and his two-and-a- half-year-old daughter, Harishita, were found dead on the railway tracks in Kurnool on Monday.

According to the Kurnool Government Railway Police, Madhu was reported addicted to alcohol and had consumed liquor on Sunday night after a function. He reportedly went out with his daughter at 11 p.m. and did not return home. The family searched for the duo and complained to the police in the early hours.

The police suspect that the father and daughter could have strayed onto the railway tracks and could have been hit by a train and died on the spot close to Postal Colony in the city. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, the police registered a case.

Meanwhile, in another incident, 15 bags of rice along with three tolas of gold and ₹30,000 cash were destroyed in a fire at a house at T. Lingadinne village on Sunday. Short-circuit is suspected to be cause for the fire.