Andhra Pradesh: Man awarded death sentence for rape and murder of child

January 25, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - ONGOLE

Considering as rarest of rare cases, a special court here on Wednesday awarded the death sentence to a 30-year-old man for sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl.

Based on the evidence collected by the Prakasam police and examination of witnesses, M.A. Somasekhar, Special Court judge dealing with offences under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sentenced the accused ‘‘to hanging by neck till death’‘.

The accused, Dudekula Sidhaiah (30) of Ambavaram village, near Giddalur, was convicted for offences under Section 6 of the POCSO Act as also IPC sections 302, 376(A), (B), 366,342 and 201.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said pain-staking probe, and presentation of evidence in the court had led to the judgement in the case within 18 months of committing the crime.

The SP said the accused, who was estranged from his wife, lured the girl, daughter of an autorickshaw driver, to his home and sexually assaulted her on July 8 2021. When the girl started crying in pain, he smashed her head against the cot frame and bludgeoned her to death. Then, he wrapped the body in a plastic bag and threw it in drainage canal on the village outskirts and fled the village.

He was nabbed by the police within two days of the incident. The Disha police took over the probe from Giddalur police and presented the evidence before the court leading to the conviction.