ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh man arrested for raping minor girl

August 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Prakasam police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man on the charge of raping a minor girl he tutored. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Ongole Taluka police booked the man, Sunil, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him. The police appealed to girls not to get lured by men promising to marry them and to approach the DISHA police in case of any sexual harassment. Parents should also constantly monitor the activities of their wards, police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US