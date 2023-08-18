HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh man arrested for raping minor girl

August 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Prakasam police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man on the charge of raping a minor girl he tutored. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Ongole Taluka police booked the man, Sunil, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him. The police appealed to girls not to get lured by men promising to marry them and to approach the DISHA police in case of any sexual harassment. Parents should also constantly monitor the activities of their wards, police added.

