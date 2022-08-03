Andhra Pradesh makes vast strides in implementing BEE scheme

August 03, 2022 18:47 IST

Industries achieved savings of ₹5,709 crore in three ‘Perform, Achieve & Trade’ cycles, says Special Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh has made significant strides in the implementation of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s (BEE) Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme with 36 energy-intensive industries across 13 categories saving 0.818 Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) of energy (consisting of coal, oil, gas, lignite, etc.) in three cycles that were completed so far.

The savings are worth ₹5,709 crore and the most important achievement is a reduction in carbon emissions by 2.464 million tonnes. This was possible due to the adoption of energy efficiency technologies and best practices, said Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Vijayanand disclosed this at a workshop on the PAT scheme jointly organised by the AP-State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) and BEE.

On the occasion, Mr. Vijayanand said that the PAT scheme was a market-based compliance regulatory mechanism meant to accelerate cost-effective energy efficiency measures in large industries.

He observed that A.P. has made a trailblazing effort in implementing the PAT scheme which would help it achieve encouraging results.

The State government has laid special emphasis on improving industrial energy efficiency, which leads to productivity gains by lowering maintenance costs and increasing production yields per unit of input, Mr. Vijayanand added.

SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy said an Internet of Things (IoT)-based demonstration project was successfully implemented with the help of IIT Hyderabad at Padma Ceramics in East Godavari district.

Taking a cue from it, SECM installed 65 IoT-enabled power monitoring devices in MSMEs to facilitate an improvement in their power factor.

BEE project economist Malvi Mehrotra and Energy Efficiency Services Limited associate manager Kishore Singh Patil took part. BEE project engineer Vishal Mehta interacted with the participants virtually.