Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh makes vast strides in implementing BEE scheme

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA August 03, 2022 18:47 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:48 IST

VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh has made significant strides in the implementation of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s (BEE) Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme with 36 energy-intensive  industries across 13 categories saving 0.818 Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) of energy (consisting of coal, oil, gas, lignite, etc.) in three cycles that were completed so far.

The savings are worth ₹5,709 crore and the most important achievement is a reduction in carbon emissions by 2.464 million tonnes. This was possible due to the adoption of energy efficiency technologies and best practices, said Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Vijayanand disclosed this at a workshop on the PAT scheme jointly organised by the AP-State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) and BEE. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the occasion, Mr. Vijayanand said that the PAT scheme was a market-based compliance regulatory mechanism meant to accelerate cost-effective energy efficiency measures in large industries. 

He observed that A.P. has made a trailblazing effort in implementing the PAT scheme which would help it achieve encouraging results.

The State government has laid special emphasis on improving industrial energy efficiency, which leads to productivity gains by lowering maintenance costs and increasing production yields per unit of input, Mr. Vijayanand added. 

SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy said an Internet of Things (IoT)-based demonstration project was successfully implemented with the help of IIT Hyderabad at Padma Ceramics in East Godavari district.

Taking a cue from it, SECM installed 65 IoT-enabled power monitoring devices in MSMEs to facilitate an improvement in their power factor.

BEE project economist Malvi Mehrotra and Energy Efficiency Services Limited associate manager Kishore Singh Patil took part. BEE project engineer Vishal Mehta interacted with the participants virtually.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
energy saving
Read more...