Andhra Pradesh: Make YSR rural clinics referral centres for Aarogyasri, CM tells officials

‘Bank accounts should be opened for direct transfer of benefits’

Highlighting the need for making the procedures pertaining to referrals under the Aarogyasri scheme fool-proof, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to ensure that the YSR rural clinics function as the referral centres for the scheme.

Chairing a review meeting on the Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu in the Medical and Health sector at his camp office on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to strengthen the Aarogyasri scheme, making it transparent and free from irregularities.

“A letter should be given to the beneficiaries, mentioning the benefits received along with a confirmation‌ document with the details of Aarogya Aasara. The DBT method should be followed for crediting the Aarogya Aasara amounts to the bank accounts of beneficiaries,” suggested Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister also advised the officials to open special accounts for Aarogyasri beneficiaries to ensure direct transfer of the benefits, saying that the amount could then be transferred to the hospitals.

“However, the authorities concerned must take consent form the patients before taking the their personal information. Transparency and accountability are important here. The beneficiaries should avail of the healthcare services free of cost,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister asked the Aarogya Mitras to be more proactive. “Strict action must be taken if anyone demands more money, apart from what the government is spending on treatment. Patients must get all help from admission to discharge, and feedback should be taken from them,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to bring more ailments under Aarogyasri scheme and focus on providing free healthcare services if the cost of treatment exceeds ₹1,000.

Referring to 104, 108 ambulance services, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to display the numbers on vehicles to lodge complaints. He said there shouldn’t be any shortage of staff in government hospitals and directed the officials to appoint the required staff. The services of retired physicians or seniors in the field can also be taken, if necessary. He asked the officials to complete the process by July 26.

Recruitment of staff

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 40,188 posts had been filled in the Medical and Health Department so far, and the recruitment process was on for another 1,132 posts.

The officials said 176 new PHCs needed 2,072 staffers and the recruitment process would begin soon after the construction works of the facilities were over .

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Medical and Health Principal Secretary M.T. Krishnababu, Principal Secretary (vaccination and COVID Management) M. Ravichandra, Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, Aarogyasri CEO V. Vinay Chand and other dignitaries were present in the meeting.