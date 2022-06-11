Andhra Pradesh: Make Vizianagaram free from child labour, says MP

MP B. Chandra Sekhar releasing a poster for an awareness camp on child labour, in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Member of Parliament B. Chandrasekhar on Saturday urged all the stakeholders to strive hard to make the district free from child labour. He urged teachers, volunteers, staff of village and ward secretariats, the representatives of NGOs to ensure enrollment of all children in schools in the new academic year.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in association with many NGOs, is organising an awareness camp on the issues pertaining to child labour in Vizianagaram. After releasing the poster for the programme, Mr. Chandrasekhar urged the parents to send their children to schools.

Commission Chairman Kesali Apparao urged the Labour Department to take stern action on the firms, shops and other institutions which employ children aged below 14 years.

He said that the commission would organise awareness camps to explain the rules and regulations of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act,1986 to people. He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking many measures to check the dropout rate in schools.