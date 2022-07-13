Andhra Pradesh: Make UPI payment for TTD cottages
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment system in allotment of its cottage and guesthouses.
The TTD trust board said that the initiative would not only enable it check the irregularities in the allotment of cottages, but also would accelerate refunding of the money accepted from pilgrims in the form of security deposits at the time of allotment.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.