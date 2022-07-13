Andhra Pradesh: Make UPI payment for TTD cottages

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment system in allotment of its cottage and guesthouses.

The TTD trust board said that the initiative would not only enable it check the irregularities in the allotment of cottages, but also would accelerate refunding of the money accepted from pilgrims in the form of security deposits at the time of allotment.