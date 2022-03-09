Andhra Pradesh: Make students learn a new English word every day: Jagan

Focus on improving teachers efficiency through TTC, officials told

Focus on improving teachers efficiency through TTC, officials told

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that there should be Teacher Training Centres (TTCs) in all 26 districts, and instructed the officials to utilise the services of highly qualified teachers effectively in order to improve the standards of education.

Addressing a review meeting on the implementation of the decisions taken under National Education Policy (NEP), at his camp office on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan said subject-wise teachers were appointed in schools, and directed that teachers should not be involved in non-teaching activities. He suggested that the students should be made to learn a new English word every day.

The Chief Minister said headmasters should play a key role in schools and give career guidance to the students and maintain good relations with parents.

The headmasters should give counselling to the students on job prospects. Mr. Jagan said drinking water plants had to be set up in schools under Nadu-Nedu, and training given to the staff of ward and village secretariats on the SOPs related to maintenance of facilities in schools.

The Chief Minister said there should be one skill college in every Parliamentary constituency and each one of the skill centres had to be linked to an ITI and Polytechnic College. The curriculum for the courses would be prepared by the Skill University coming up at Tirupati.

He instructed the officials to start the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in schools from March 15 and to have playgrounds in schools. Vidya Kanuka kits should be given to students before the schools reopened after the summer holidays, he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they had completed mapping of schools according to the NEP and that students were being taught English vocabulary from February 14. They said digital learning would be introduced for Class 8 students from next year and that steps were taken to improve the efficiency of teachers.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Chief Minister’s Special Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, School Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, CM’s Secretary Salmon Arokiyaraj, Additional Chief Secretary R. Mutyalaraju, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, School Education Commissioner A. Murali, SCERT Director B. Prathap Reddy and others were present.