Andhra Pradesh: Make details of 22A lands public, demands CPI(M)

April 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Government contemplating delisting two lakh acres only to regularise the lands encroached upon by land sharks, alleges CPI(M) State secretary Srinivasa Rao

G V R Subba Rao
The CPI(M) has demanded that the State government make public the details of the two lakh acres that are proposed to be taken off the 22(A) dotted lands list.

Party State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a statement on Sunday, said there were reports that the government was contemplating delisting two lakh acres ‘only to regularise the lands encroached upon by the land sharks.”

Many farmers had migrated in search of better livelihoods when RSR survey was conducted after India gained independence. Their lands were listed under 22A as they were not available during the survey. Restrictions were imposed on the sale, purchase and registration of such lands. The previous TDP government had estimated that there were about 25 lakh people who were genuine owners of the dotted lands, he said.

A few farmers had approached the High Court, urging it to direct the government to do away with 22(A). The court directed the government to provide registration rights to eligible people and do away with the 22(A). 

But, the court orders were not implemented till date. At this juncture, there were reports that the government would delist two lakh acres. Hence,  the government was requested to make the details public, he added.

