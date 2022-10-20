Andhra Pradesh maintaining its lead in EoDB consecutively for last four years, says Buggana

The government is keen on improving Commercial Taxes without causing any burden on the trade and commerce sectors to meet the expenditure for the slew of welfare schemes, says the Finance Minister

The government is keen on improving Commercial Taxes without causing any burden on the trade and commerce sectors to meet the expenditure for the slew of welfare schemes, says the Finance Minister

Andhra Pradesh is ahead of others in terms of Ease-of-Doing Business (EoDB) consecutively for the last four years, and has improved its position in terms of export from the seventh position in 2019 to the fourth slot as on October 20.

Addressing the Trade Advisory Committee meeting of Chittoor Commercial Taxes division here on Thursday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the government was keen on improving the Commercial Taxes, the main source of income, without causing any burden on the trade and commerce sectors, to meet the expenditure for the slew of welfare measures initiated in the State.

This is the second such meeting in the State, following the one held at Anantapur.

Though world trade was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government left no stone unturned to ensure the continuance of welfare schemes, he said.

The Visakhapatnam Chennai Industrial Corridor and the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor had been expedited in view of Andhra Pradesh emerging second in terms of export potential.

Hailing Mr. Rajendranath Reddy as an “economy-literate Minister,” Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy recalled how he tightly held the leash of the State’s finances, without compromising on realising the Chief Minister’s flagship Navaratnalu programme.

The business fraternity, represented by fruit processing, construction and hotel industry, appealed to the Finance Minister to reduce GST on food products, bricks and essential commodities.

Chief Commissioner M. Girija Shankar, Secretary (Commercial Taxes) N. Gulzar, Special Chief Secretary S.S. Rawat, and Commissioner Ravi Shankar were present.