Andhra Pradesh: Main accused in tribal youth assault case arrested in Prakasam district

July 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - ONGOLE

Tribal organisations seek a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family, agricultural land and a government job to a member of the family

The Hindu Bureau

Prakasam police have arrested the main accused Mannam Ramanjaneyulu in connection with the incident of thrashing and urinating upon a tribal youth late on Friday.

Disclosing this at a media conference here on Saturday, Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Narayanaswamy Reddy said with this all the nine persons involved in the henious crime, including three minor boys, were nabbed. The investigation would be completed expeditiously and justice would be done to the victim Mota Naveen hailing from a tribal community, he said.

The incident came to light belatedly after a video recording of it went viral in the social media.

Meanwhile, tribal organisations led by Bahujana Samaj Party State Secretary Peram Satyam demanded a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family, agricultural land and a government job to a member of the family. A Maha dharna would be held here on July 24 in protest against the ‘lukewarm’ response to the incident, said Dalit Hakkula Porata Samiti State Secretary K. Subba Rao.

