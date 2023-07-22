HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Main accused in tribal youth assault case arrested in Prakasam district

Tribal organisations seek a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family, agricultural land and a government job to a member of the family

July 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Prakasam police have arrested the main accused Mannam Ramanjaneyulu in connection with the incident of thrashing and urinating upon a tribal youth late on Friday.

ALSO READ
Six, including three minors, arrested for thrashing and urinating on tribal youth in Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole

Disclosing this at a media conference here on Saturday, Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Narayanaswamy Reddy said with this all the nine persons involved in the henious crime, including three minor boys, were nabbed. The investigation would be completed expeditiously and justice would be done to the victim Mota Naveen hailing from a tribal community, he said.

ALSO READ
Two more arrested for assaulting tribal youth in Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole

The incident came to light belatedly after a video recording of it went viral in the social media.

Meanwhile, tribal organisations led by Bahujana Samaj Party State Secretary Peram Satyam demanded a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family, agricultural land and a government job to a member of the family. A Maha dharna would be held here on July 24 in protest against the ‘lukewarm’ response to the incident, said Dalit Hakkula Porata Samiti State Secretary K. Subba Rao.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.