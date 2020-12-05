Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission to provide shelter to minor bride who was married in classroom

Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram Two Town police registered a case under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and took up investigation

The Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission will provide shelter to a minor girl who was married by her classmate in the college classroom in Rajamahendravaram.

An Intermediate student, aged about 17 years, tied the nuptial knot to the girl in the classroom, which created a sensation a couple of days ago.

Another minor girl reportedly took a video of the incident and shared the footage with her friends. The college management removed their names from the rolls and issued transfer certificates immediately after coming to know about the incident.

With the video footage going viral, officials of the A.P. Mahila Commission swung into action.

“The girl’s parents refused to allow her into the home. She was shifted to One Stop Centre for counselling. Mahila Commission members also spoke to the boy’s parents and counselled them,” said Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram Two Town police registered a case under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and took up investigation.

“We will record the statements of the two minors, their family members and the college management. Police will explain the consequences of the child marriage,” said a police officer.

“The marriage of minors in classroom highlights the poor knowledge of laws among students. Mahila Commission is conducting awareness programmes in colleges and universities against child marriages, POCSO Act and Right to Education Act,” said Mahila Commission Director R. Suez.