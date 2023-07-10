Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission serves notice on JSP president Pawan Kalyan over his ‘women trafficking’ comments

July 10, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission on July 10 (Monday) served a notice on Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan over his alleged comments on ‘women trafficking’ in the State.

Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan, during a public meeting in Eluru, said round 30,000 women were missing in the State and that the volunteers working at the village and ward secretariats and some bigwigs were behind the alleged ‘women trafficking’.

The JSP chief also said some Central agencies had given the information on these ‘missing women’ and that the whereabouts of thousands of the trafficked women were not known, said Ms. Padma.

“Pawan Kalyan gave wrong statements just to create a sensation and get himself highlighted. The JSP leader should tell what is the source of the information,” she said.

The JSP leaders were trying to gain political mileage by making false statements. They were creating panic among women. Mr. Pawan Kalyan should reply to the notice within 10 days, she said.

“Thousands of women were serving as volunteers in about 15,000 village and ward secretariats in the State. In all, 68% of the volunteers belong to SC, ST, BC and Minority communities. They had extended extraordinary services during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies. It is unfortunate on the part of the JSP president to make such comments against the volunteers and women,” said Ms. Padma.

Representatives of various women’s organisations and associations complained to the Mahila Commission over the comments of Mr. Pawan Kalyan, alleging that the comments were creating unrest among the women, she added.

