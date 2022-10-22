Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission issues notice to Pawan Kalyan for his comments on ‘three marriages’

The Jana Sena Party president should withdraw his statement immediately and tender an apology to women, the commission said in its notice

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 22, 2022 18:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission has issued notice to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for his recent comments on three marriages.

In its notice on Saturday, the commission found fault with Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s remarks that he had married thrice by paying alimony in crores, and asking the YSR Congress Party leaders to follow suit if they had money.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s comments are insulting. Marriage is a tradition that has great respect in society. But the statement of the JSP leader is highly objectionable. It is unfortunate that a party president equates marriage and the sacred relationship between a wife and husband with money,” Ms. Padma said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a chance of youth following Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s advice as he is a celebrity, and there is a threat to the lives of women,” she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The JSP leader had made cheap comments against women. He should withdraw his statement immediately and tender an apology to women,” the commission said in the notice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app