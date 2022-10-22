Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission issues notice to Pawan Kalyan for his comments on ‘three marriages’

Rajulapudi Srinivas October 22, 2022 18:52 IST

The Jana Sena Party president should withdraw his statement immediately and tender an apology to women, the commission said in its notice

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission has issued notice to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for his recent comments on three marriages. In its notice on Saturday, the commission found fault with Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s remarks that he had married thrice by paying alimony in crores, and asking the YSR Congress Party leaders to follow suit if they had money. “Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s comments are insulting. Marriage is a tradition that has great respect in society. But the statement of the JSP leader is highly objectionable. It is unfortunate that a party president equates marriage and the sacred relationship between a wife and husband with money,” Ms. Padma said. “There is a chance of youth following Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s advice as he is a celebrity, and there is a threat to the lives of women,” she said. “The JSP leader had made cheap comments against women. He should withdraw his statement immediately and tender an apology to women,” the commission said in the notice.



