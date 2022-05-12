Andhra Pradesh: Mahanandi records 86.4 mm rain in 24 hours

Banana and papaya crops in Kurnool district suffer damage

The Kurnool and Nandyal districts received good amount of rainfall in 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Mahanandi mandal recorded 86.4 mm rain while the undivided Kurnool district received a total precipitation of 946.6 mm, with an average of 17.2 mm. Kowthalam mandal recorded the lowest rainfall of 0.2 mm in the district.

Kurnool District Horticulture Officer B.V. Ramana said that horticulture crops were damaged in an extent of 200 hectares three days ago, while banana and papaya crops in 132 hectares in Mahanadi and Chagamarri mandals bore the brunt of rain on Wednesday night.

However, the towns of Kurnool and Anantapur also received a good amount of rain. Farmers in undivided Kurnool and Anantapur districts were a happy lot as no damage of field crops was reported.