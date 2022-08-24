Andhra Pradesh: ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’ special tourist train launched in Vijayawada

Ula Rail train to cover Kashi, Gaya, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura and Agra

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
August 24, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

SCR Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Vijayawada) Vavilapalli Rambabu on Wednesday launched Ula Rail, a special tourist train, here on Wednesday.

The project was launched in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode between the Indian Railways and the Travel Times.

Mr. Rambabu, Ula Rail Product Manager Vignesh and officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar launched the ‘Mahalaya Amavasya Special Tourist Train’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rambabu said the Ula Rail has planned this special tourist train to Divya Kasi for the benefit of passengers.

The train will depart from Madurai on September 22 and will have four boarding points in the South Central region at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada and Warangal. During the 12 -day tour, the special train will cover Kashi, Gaya, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Naimisaranyam, Delhi, Haridwar, Mathura, and Agra.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He appealed to the passengers to utilise the opportunity of visiting Kashi on the occasion of ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’.

For more details, tourists may dial the phone numbers 7416718800 (Vijayawada) or 8754580851, Mr. Vignesh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
travel and commuting
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app