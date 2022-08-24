Andhra Pradesh: ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’ special tourist train launched in Vijayawada

Ula Rail train to cover Kashi, Gaya, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura and Agra

SCR Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

South Central Railway Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Vijayawada) Vavilapalli Rambabu on Wednesday launched Ula Rail, a special tourist train, here on Wednesday.

The project was launched in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode between the Indian Railways and the Travel Times.

Mr. Rambabu, Ula Rail Product Manager Vignesh and officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar launched the ‘Mahalaya Amavasya Special Tourist Train’.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rambabu said the Ula Rail has planned this special tourist train to Divya Kasi for the benefit of passengers.

The train will depart from Madurai on September 22 and will have four boarding points in the South Central region at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada and Warangal. During the 12 -day tour, the special train will cover Kashi, Gaya, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Naimisaranyam, Delhi, Haridwar, Mathura, and Agra.

He appealed to the passengers to utilise the opportunity of visiting Kashi on the occasion of ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’.

For more details, tourists may dial the phone numbers 7416718800 (Vijayawada) or 8754580851, Mr. Vignesh said.