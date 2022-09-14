Andhra Pradesh: Maha Padayatra intends to protect realtors’ interests, says Ambati

‘Realtors are leading the march at the behest of Chandrababu Naidu’

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 14, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leaders had facilitated purchase of lands on a large scale in Amaravati, says Ambati Rambabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has said that the objective of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi’s ‘Maha Padayatra’ is to ‘protect the interests of the realtors, who are leading it at the behest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his coteries.

The Padayatra is intended to create differences among various regions in the State in furtherance of a selfish agenda, he asserted, while accusing Mr. Naidu of laying the foundation for what he called the ‘capital scam’.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Rambabu said Mr. Naidu and TDP leaders had facilitated the purchase of lands on a large scale in Amaravati, which ‘metamorphosed into a big conspiracy to make a fast buck out of the investments’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and leaders of the Congress and Left parties had criticised the idea of setting up the capital in Amaravati, saying that it was against decentralisation. Now, they are backing the development of Amaravati as the single capital city, which has exposed their double standards, said Mr. Rambabu during the release of the ‘Whose Capital, Amaravathi?’, a book written by former Chief Secretary I.Y.R. Krishna Rao.

“There is no wonder if Pawan Kalyan joins the Maha Padayatra. He can do so but not before explaining the reversal of his stand,” the Minister said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Polavaram project

Mr. Rambabu insisted that Mr. Naidu should attend the Assembly sessions, beginning September 15, to make his arguments on the glaring lapses that caused an inordinate delay in the execution of the Polavaram project, a steep escalation in its cost and the phenomenal loss to the State exchequer.

Mr. Naidu might have vowed not to come to the Assembly on purportedly being upset with the dragging of his family into some controversies, but he should set that aside and be present in the House to rebut the allegations being levelled by the government, if he was sure that he did nothing wrong with regard to Polavaram project and Amaravati, the Minister said.

He said it had become a habit of the TDP leaders to create ruckus in the Assembly and force the Speaker to expel them. Mr. Naidu saw to it that the Legislature did not progress smoothly. This unruly behaviour would not serve them any purpose, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app