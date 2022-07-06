Andhra Pradesh: Madhusudhan Reddy takes over as PCCF

P. Samuel Jonathan July 06, 2022 19:28 IST

He is also placed in full additional charge of the post of HoFF until further orders

Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, an IFS officer belonging to the 1990 batch, on Wednesday took over as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)-Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden, relieving N. Prateep Kumar, an IFS officer belonging to the 1986 batch. Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy was also given full additional charge of the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Andhra Pradesh, until further orders. Mr. Reddy was earlier serving as Principal Secretary (Marketing and Cooperation), Agriculture and Cooperation Department. The services of Mr. Prateep Kumar were placed at the disposal of the Environment, Forests, Science & Technology Department for posting as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, A.P. Forest Development Corporation Limited. Meanwhile, Binod Kumar Singh, IFS, of 1990 batch, was transferred and posted as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Greenery & Afforestation in YSR Jagananna Housing Colonies, CAMPA & Social Forestry) in the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF). Chiranjiv Choudhary, IFS, of 1989 batch, was posted as Principal Secretary to Government (Marketing and Cooperation), Agriculture & Cooperation Department.



