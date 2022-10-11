Andhra Pradesh: Lord Venkateswara temple to remain closed for solar and lunar eclipse on October 25, November 8

No food will be served at the Nitya Annadanam complex during the solar and lunar eclipse, says TTD.

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala will remain closed for about 12 hours owing to solar eclipse on October 25. The hill shrine will also remain closed for about 10.40 hours on November 8 due to lunar eclipse.

The solar eclipse (surya grahanam) will occur between 5.11 p.m. and 6.27 p.m. on October 25, while the lunar eclipse will begin at 2.39 p.m. and end at 6.19 p.m. on November 8. The temple will remain closed on both the occasions and re-opened after the performance of suddhi, punyavachanam and other rituals.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the temple will be closed at 8.11 a.m. and re-opened at 7.30 p.m. on October 25. It will close again at 8.40 a.m. and re-opened at 7.20 p.m. on November 8.

The TTD has cancelled the VIP, SriVani, ₹300 Special Entry Darshan, besides the daily rituals and other privilege darshan on both the occasions.

The TTD, which has decided to allow only sarva darshan on both the days, has made it clear that no food would be served at the Nitya Annadanam complex during the solar and lunar eclipse.