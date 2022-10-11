Andhra Pradesh: Lord Venkateswara temple to remain closed for solar and lunar eclipse on October 25, November 8

TTD has cancelled VIP, SriVani, ₹300 Special Entry Darshan on the said days

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
October 11, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

No food will be served at the Nitya Annadanam complex during the solar and lunar eclipse, says TTD.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala will remain closed for about 12 hours owing to solar eclipse on October 25. The hill shrine will also remain closed for about 10.40 hours on November 8 due to lunar eclipse.

The solar eclipse (surya grahanam) will occur between 5.11 p.m. and 6.27 p.m. on October 25, while the lunar eclipse will begin at 2.39 p.m. and end at 6.19 p.m. on November 8. The temple will remain closed on both the occasions and re-opened after the performance of suddhi, punyavachanam and other rituals.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the temple will be closed at 8.11 a.m. and re-opened at 7.30 p.m. on October 25. It will close again at 8.40 a.m. and re-opened at 7.20 p.m. on November 8.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The TTD has cancelled the VIP, SriVani, ₹300 Special Entry Darshan, besides the daily rituals and other privilege darshan on both the occasions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The TTD, which has decided to allow only sarva darshan on both the days, has made it clear that no food would be served at the Nitya Annadanam complex during the solar and lunar eclipse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app