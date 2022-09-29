Andhra Pradesh: Lord Malayappa Swamy rides ‘Simha Vahanam’

Bhajan and cultural troupes enthral devotees on the third day of Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Lord Malayappa Swamy being taken out in a procession on ‘Simha Vahanam’, at Tirumala on Thursday.

On the third day of the ongoing Brahmotsavams on Thursday, the processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken out in a procession on ‘Simha Vahanam’.

The deity, adorned with rare jewels and seated in yoga posture, was the cynosure of all eyes.

While a battery of Sri Vaishnavite pundits led by senior pontiff marched ahead, scores of bhajan and cultural troupes followed them, adding glitter to the royal parade.

Among those who enthralled the devotees with their stellar performances were the artistes from Puducherry who performed the traditional ‘Oliyattam’, stilt walk by artistes from Karnataka, ‘Aghora’ dance, and mythological acts, in addition to the traditional dances and ‘kolatam’ by artistes from Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, East Godavari, Anantapur and other places.

Earlier, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy released various books published under the TTD’s ‘Brahmamokkate’ series such as ‘Sadacharam - Vaigynanika Viluvulu’ authored by Dr. Annadanam Chidambara Sastry, ‘Saadhvimanula Sandesalu’, a compilation of stories relating to 11 mythic women, by Surapu Raju Vasanta Kumari, and ‘Sri Tayumanavar’ penned by Tamil literary legend Dr. Gunasekhar.

The festivities drew to a close with the procession of pearl bedecked palanquin - ‘Muthyapu Pandiri’ in the night.