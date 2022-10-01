Andhra Pradesh: Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Kalpa Vriksha vahanam

Priests offering harathi to Lord Malayappa Swamy on Kalpa Vriksha vahanam in Tirumala on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Kalpa Vriksha (Mythological tree of boons) vahana seva marked the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavams at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Friday.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy, dressed in the attires of Rajamannar and flanked on either side by his two consorts, rode the golden Kalpavriksha vahanam and went around the temple complex.

The idols of Kamadhenu (celestial cow) and Chintamani, believed to have emerged during mythological churning of the ocean of milk, were the part of the assemblage atop the golden palanquin.

Tens of thousands of devotees queued up on either side of the mada streets to catch a glimpse of the Lord.

As is the practice, chairman and founder of Chennai-based Hindu Dharmartha Samithi Foundation R.R. Gopalji handed over nine giant sized temple umbrellas to TTD Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy for the 19 th consecutive year.

The umbrellas which shall be used during the Garuda Seva were brought on foot all the way from Chennai.

In the afternoon, the sacred garlands brought from the temple of Goddess Andal at Sri Villiputtur in Tamil Nadu were handed over to Tirumala pontiffs at Sri Bedi Anjaneya swamy temple.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Endowments (Tamil Nadu) Joint Commissioner Sella Dorai, Sri Villiputtur temple chairman Ravichandran took out the garlands in a procession to the main temple and handed them over to the priests.

At a review meeting with senior officers post noon, Mr. Dharma Reddy exhorted the personnel deputed for the festival to discharge their duties with dedication. The rituals drew to a close with the procession of Sarva Bhoopala vahana seva in the night.