Andhra Pradesh: Lord Malayappa rides ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’

Priests performing ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ to the processional deities on the second day of the Tirumala Brahmotsavams on Wednesday.

Fervor marked the procession of ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’ on the second day of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara here on Wednesday.

The processional deity, Lord Malayappa, in the attire of ‘Badrinarayana’ was taken out in a grand procession around the ‘mada’ streets encircling the temple.

The deity, seated atop the five-hooded ‘Chinna Sesha’, in meditating posture and hands in ‘yoga mudra’ provided a visual treat to the eyes.

Books released

Meanwhile, at the vahana mandapam, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy released four books — Vimanarchana Kalpa, Kriyadhikara, Kasyapa Gnanakanda, and Dasa Sahitya Sourabham Volume-I — published by S.V. Veda Viswa Vidyalayam ahead of the commencement of vahana seva.

Later in the afternoon, ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ was organised inside the temple followed by ‘visesha samarpana’ to Lord Malayappa at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in the evening.

The day-long festivities climaxed with the procession of ‘Hamsa Vahanam’ in the night.