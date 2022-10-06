Andhra Pradesh: Loopholes in school attendance records being plugged, says official

Committees have been constituted to identify irregularities and inform the School Education Department

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 06, 2022 21:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, teams from the School Education Department made surprise visits to private unaided schools to verify the details of the strength of the educational institutions and online data system, and found gaps in a few of them.

The education officers at the district and the mandal levels have been asked to make surprise visits to private unaided schools in their respective jurisdiction, verify the student strength, and tally it with the attendance registers and online data entered in the child info vertical.

Managements of some schools have not enrolled the names of all students in the child info as per the attendance registers maintained by them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Certain schools have been found to be running classes with student strength beyond the prescribed limits, and without obtaining the mandatory permission needed to open additional sections, according to sources in the department.

Some schools are running the kindergarten wings without prior permission. Committees consisting of a headmaster, a School Assistant and a Secondary Grade Teacher, monitored by the Mandal Education Officer, have been constituted to identify irregularities and inform the department.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Attendance system

Introduction of the new attendance system under which teachers have been asked to upload the details of their attendance, along with the students’ attendance, using the new application, has smoothened the existing system and is helping the School Education Department officials plug loopholes.

Using the app, the department is able to update the teacher information system. “All teachers are onboard now and they are marking their attendance using the app. We have moved the entire leave management system to online mode,” said S. Suresh Kumar, Commissioner, School Education Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app