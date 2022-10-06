Andhra Pradesh: Loopholes in school attendance records being plugged, says official

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, teams from the School Education Department made surprise visits to private unaided schools to verify the details of the strength of the educational institutions and online data system, and found gaps in a few of them.

The education officers at the district and the mandal levels have been asked to make surprise visits to private unaided schools in their respective jurisdiction, verify the student strength, and tally it with the attendance registers and online data entered in the child info vertical.

Managements of some schools have not enrolled the names of all students in the child info as per the attendance registers maintained by them.

Certain schools have been found to be running classes with student strength beyond the prescribed limits, and without obtaining the mandatory permission needed to open additional sections, according to sources in the department.

Some schools are running the kindergarten wings without prior permission. Committees consisting of a headmaster, a School Assistant and a Secondary Grade Teacher, monitored by the Mandal Education Officer, have been constituted to identify irregularities and inform the department.

Attendance system

Introduction of the new attendance system under which teachers have been asked to upload the details of their attendance, along with the students’ attendance, using the new application, has smoothened the existing system and is helping the School Education Department officials plug loopholes.

Using the app, the department is able to update the teacher information system. “All teachers are onboard now and they are marking their attendance using the app. We have moved the entire leave management system to online mode,” said S. Suresh Kumar, Commissioner, School Education Department.