Andhra Pradesh looks for partners beyond borders to upskill its students and make them global citizens

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy exchanging copies of the MoU with representatives of a German team during his recent visit to that country.

Recognising collaborative learning as the way to the future, the Andhra Pradesh government is working on partnerships with foreign universities to groom local students as global citizens.

To begin with, the A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has signed multiple MoUs with German institutions.

Job-linked Master’s programme

A team from the APSCHE, headed by its Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, has just returned from Germany after streamlining selection process of students from the universities in the State to pursue an “employment-linked Master’s programme,” as part of an MoU signed by with Steinbeis University on September 26 this year.

The collaboration is part of the ‘German-A.P. Forum on Higher Education’ established to exchange the best practices in the field of higher education.

Under the pact, meritorious students selected from local colleges will get an opportunity to pursue Master of Science in Computer Science Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Business Informatics, and Master of Business Engineering in Steinbeis University.

While pursuing the course, the students will be allowed to work in industries associated with that university such as Mercedes Benz, BOSCH and SAP, among other companies, that will pay their salaries as well as their fee.

The candidate will earn a monthly salary of around ₹1.5 lakh, which will be sufficient to meet their tuition fee, besides board and lodging expenses.

“This is the first-of-its-kind initiative, which will enable the local students to earn while pursuing their Master’s in Germany, funded by their employers,” said Prof. Hemachandra Reddy, informing that the council had plans to send at least 500 students in the next one year to Germany.

Clean energy

The APSCHE has also inked a pact with the German Foundation for International Development (DSE) consortium, Germany, to establish ‘green hydrogen production plants’ to achieve the goal of ‘Clean Energy Centres of Excellence’ in technical universities across Andhra Pradesh.

The thrust of the MoU will be on use of advanced research in green energy technologies and new energy technologies.

JNTU-Kakinada and JNTU-Anantapur have also signed MoUs with Kempten University, Reautlingen University, and Pforzheim University to offer B. Tech Minors programme to students pursuing courses in Mechatronics and Robotics, Industry 4.0, Industrial Internet of Things & G5, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, E-mobility and Autonomous Vehicles.

Dual Degree programme

The two institutions are also collaborating with Kempten University for a Dual Degree programme in student exchange in the field of Mechanical Engineering.

The APSCHE is also in talks with Baden-Wurttemberg International (representative body of Baden-Wurttemberg Ministry), agency for international economic and scientific cooperation, based in Stuttgart, for possible collaboration in promoting innovation in Andhra Pradesh institutions.

“Sonja Dube, Head of Talent and University Services, Baden-Wurttemberg International, has agreed to visit Andhra Pradesh when informed about the establishment of 553 Entrepreneurship, Incubation and Start-up Centres (EISCs) in higher educational institutions across the State,” said Prof. Hemachandra Reddy.

He said the team members had met representatives of the German Government, German Research Council (DFG) and German Academic Exchange (DAAD), and they had responded favourably to the council’s invitation to establish their respective offices in Andhra Pradesh.