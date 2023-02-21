ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Long distances, logistics pose a challenge to organ donation, says Jeevandan State Coordinator

February 21, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘Coordinated effort from many departments is essential for quick and successful transplantation of organs to needy patients’

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani leading the organ donation rally in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Long distances and logistics turned out to be a big challenge for the organ donation although many people were coming forward to donate organs of their dear ones who died in road accidents, according to K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences and Chief Transplant Coordinator of Jeevandan. Along with Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani, he inaugurated an organ donation awareness rally on Tuesday from Balaji Junction to Tirumala Medicover Hospital here where he had given a PowerPoint presentation to senior doctors and medical staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rambabu said that the coordinated effort from many departments such as medical and health, revenue, police, transport, aviation and others was essential for the quick and successful transplantation of organs to needy patients. He said that everything had to be done within four to eight hours for the proper utilisation of donated organs.  

“Fortunately, we are doing organ transplantion successfully in certain cases. But it needed to be done in a systematic and professional way each and every time. It can be achieved only when all the people understand its importance since role of normal people is essential. Quick traffic and airway clearances will play a vital role in achieving the goal. So, comman people’s wholhearted support is essential apart from the dedicated efforts of the doctors and medical fraternity in organ transplantations,” said Dr. Rambabu.

Tirumala Medicover Hospitlas Managing Director K. Tirumala Prasad, the Hospital’s Center Head V.N. Padmakumar vowed to extend their support for every transplantion of organs as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Dr. Prasad said that the hospital would create awareness among the patients about the registration of their names in Jeevandan website to get priority whenever organs were ready for transplantation. He said that only legal heirs were authorised to donate the organs of the deceased persons. Mr. Padmakumar said that the hospital management would train the staff in counselling the legal heirs about the saving the lives of needy patients with the organ transplantation. 

