Andhra Pradesh: Lone constable fends off six robbers trying to loot ATM

Bangladeshi ID cards found at the scene, say Krishna police

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
August 22, 2022 18:55 IST

A lone night beat constable valiantly fought off a six-member gang who were attempting to loot a bank ATM in Krishna district in the wee hours of Monday.

The gang had arrived at the ATM in an auto-rickshaw armed with hacksaws, screwdrivers, hammers and other tools. They were attempting to break open the machine to loot the money when Manindar, who was on his night patrol, saw them. As he went to accost them, the gang members reportedly attacked him and began to flee.

Manindar chased the robbers and managed to catch hold of one, but the robber bit Manindar hard and escaped, Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R. Vijay Paul said.

The police constable, who is attached to Gannavaram police station, suffered minor injuries in the attack. His condition is stable, said Superintendent of Police P. Jashua.

“The robbers possessed Bangladeshi identity cards, which were seized by the police from the scene of offence. They spoke in Hindi. An alert has been sounded in Gannavaram and neighbouring police stations. Special teams have been formed to nab the escaped robbers,” Mr. Jashua told The Hindu.

The Gannavaram police are investigating on from where the accused had procured the vehicle, and whether they have planned to loot any other ATMs in the area.

“Police are searching hotels, bus and railway stations and abandoned places to arrest the gang members,” the SP said.

