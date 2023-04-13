Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh warns officials ‘harassing’ Telugu Desam Party activists

April 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Government officers will have to a heavy price when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) comes to power if they continue to harass the party activists, warns party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

He was listening to the complaints from TDP councillors from Tadipatri on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Yuva Galam padayatra concluded in the undivded Anantapur district and entered the undivided Kurnool district. Mr. Lokesh covered nine assembly constituencies during his 303-km walkathon in undivided Anantapur district in 23 days, and received a number of petitions from people, besides interacting with different community and caste groups.

The TDP leaders and activists bid adieu to Mr. Lokesh as his padayatra entered Dhone Assembly constituency.

Party leaders, including Kurnool constituency incharge T.G. Bharat, came in large numbers to welcome Mr. Lokesh at D. Rangapuram.

A few woman councillors from Tadipatri told Mr. Lokesh at Rayalacheruvu that false cases were being foisted against them only to subject them to mental agony.

“I am aware of the goings-on here, and those who are resorting to such tactics will be taken to task and action will be taken against officials by ordering a judicial inquiry once the TDP comes to power,” Mr. Lokesh said.

At Divalamadugu, a few women complained that there was no drinking water facility for 200 houses as pipelines were damaged.

“The villages in Anantapur bordering Karnataka have no drinking water, but are full of liquor and ganja,” he alleged.