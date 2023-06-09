ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh vows to adopt weavers if Telugu Desam Party comes to power

June 09, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - RAJAMPETA (ANNAMAYYA DISTRICT)

Apart from giving 200 units of power free of cost to each powerloom unit, the weavers will be given subsidies on yarn and dye as well, says the TDP leader

K Umashanker
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on June 9 (Friday) said he would adopt the weavers in Annnamayya district if his party was voted to power in the 2024 elections.

“Apart from giving 200 units of power free of cost to each powerloom unit, the weavers will be given subsidies on yarn and dye,” Mr. Lokesh said while addressing a public meeting at Siddavatam, 45 km from here.

Mr. Lokesh, on the 121st day of his Yuva Galam walkathon, alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had neglected the plight of the Annamayya dam victims.

“Even after 17 months of the dam tragedy, the affected people continue to remain helpless,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had belied the people of the Rajampeta Parliamentary constituency by not making Rajampeta the district headquarters. He faulted the YSRCP government for not sanctioning a medical college at Rajampeta.

Mr. Lokesh said that the TDP would complete the Machupalle bridge in the constituency within two years of coming to power.

The TDP leader alleged that Rajampeta MLA Meda Mallikarjun and ZP chairman Amarnath Reddy had resorted to land-grabbing, besides intimidating the officials and foisting false cases on the TDP leaders.

