Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh undergoes MRI test for shoulder injury

May 18, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - NANDYAL

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh, who is undertaking the Yuva Galam walkathon, underwent an MRI test here on May 18 (Thursday) as the injury he suffered on his shoulder at Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district had been troubling him.

After going through the reports, doctors advised him some physiotherapy exercises and rest, and ruled out major problem.

Some party sympathisers and workers had pulled Mr. Lokesh for a selife soon after he entered the Sri Sathya Sai district during the second week of March, leading to an injury to his shoulder joint.

At the end of the 103rd day of his mass contact programme, Mr. Lokesh reached the 1,300-km milestone. He would be in Nandyal district for five days covering Banaganapalle and Allagadda Assembly constituencies till May 23.

The recent clashes between the followers of former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and A.V. Subba Reddy may cast a shadow on the padayatra, with the former being remanded in judicial custody till May 30.

From Allagadda, the padayatra would enter Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency in Kadapa District.

Mr. Lokesh would leave for Rajamahendravaram on May 26 to attend the party’s two-day Mahanadu from May 27.

He is likely to resume the padayatra on May 30 in the Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency.