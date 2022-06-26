Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh slams government’s move to sell lands in Amaravati
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of hatching conspiracies to destroy the capital city of Amaravati.
In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Lokesh questioned how could lands in Amaravati be put up for sale by offering a price of ₹10 crore per acre after the YSRCP government compared the capital city region with a cremation ground.
He accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders of spreading a vicious propaganda against Amaravati.
They had said that Amaravati was prone to earthquakes and floods, but were trying to sell lands at a high price now, he said.
