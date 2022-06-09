Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh sees conspiracy behind large-scale failure of SSC students

He accuses government of trying to reduce financial burden on Amma Vodi scheme

He accuses government of trying to reduce financial burden on Amma Vodi scheme

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has demanded “reverification” of answer sheets instead of “revaluation” to ensure justice to failed SSC students.

‘Waive fee’

Mr. Lokesh has also urged the government to waive off the fee for reverification and supplementary examinations.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana are requested to review and release a White Paper on the situation in the education sector,” Mr. Lokesh said while interacting with the parents and students during a zoom meeting on Thursday.

Mr. Lokesh said the government should place before the people the pass percentage in the government schools.

A teacher at a school at Bendapudi had worked hard to teach American accent to the rural students, but the credit for it went to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP leader said. “But now, the Chief Minister is unwilling to take responsibility for the failure of two lakh students in the SSC examination,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

The pass percentage had come down from 94.48 during the TDP term in 2018 to 67.26 now, he said.

“Not a single student passed the examination in over 71 government schools. It is atrocious,” Mr. Lokesh said.

“There seems to be a conspiracy behind the large-scale failure of the students. The government is trying to reduce the number of eligible students under the Amma Vodi scheme to lessen its financial burden. The government is resorting to such ulterior methods due to lack of funds and inability to mobilise loans,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.