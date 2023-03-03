ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh promises to create Madanapalle district

March 03, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The TDP leader accuses Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy of looting gravel and sand in the State

K Umashanker
If the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) comes to power, a new ‘Madanapalle district’, comprising the mandals of the Punganur, Piler and Madanapalle Assembly constituencies, will be created, says party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Addressing a public meeting at Pulicharla in Chittoor district as part of his Yuva Galam walkathon, which entered 33rd day, Mr. Lokesh said the aspirations of the people in Madanapalle, which was now merged with Annamayya district, would be made a reality with the new district.

The TDP leader came down heavily on Energy Minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, alleging that the Minister was looting the gravel and sand in the State, and had grabbed forest lands worth several crores of rupees.

Mr. Lokesh further alleged that Mr. Ramachandra Reddy betrayed the dairy and mango farmers in Chittoor district.

Mr. Lokesh said that Mr. Ramachandra Reddy would be made to repay the public money with due interest.

Meanwhile, Yuva Galam entered the Punganur Assembly constituency, the bastion of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, and a segment in the Rajampeta parliamentary constituency, represented by the Ninister’s son P. Mithun Reddy.

