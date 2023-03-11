HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh gives two-day break to Yuva Galam due to MLC elections

March 11, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

In view the model code of conduct for the MLC elections, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh gave a two-day break to his Yuva Galam walkathon and left for Bengaluru on Saturday for his onward journey to Hyderabad.

Party leaders in Annamayya district said that Mr. Lokesh, after announcing a two-day break, left Katevaripalle village in Tamballapalle Assembly constituency.

Earlier, Mr. Lokesh urged the Election Commission to allow him to stay in the district and continue his walkathon.

However, following ambiguity over the decision of the officials, Mr. Lokesh decided to leave for Hyderabad.

Interestingly, his wife Brahmani arrived at the campsite in the morning and accompanied him to Bengaluru airport in the evening. The walkathon would resume on March 14 from Katevaripalle.

