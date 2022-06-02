Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh demands arrest of YSRCP legislator for ‘slapping’ Polavaram engineer

‘Jakkampudi Raja attacked the engineer for non-payment of bills to his followers’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has demanded the immediate arrest of YSRCP Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja for allegedly slapping T. Surya Kiran, an assistant executive engineer of the Polavaram project in East Godavari district.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Lokesh said the MLA had slapped the engineer in the presence of Polavaram Irrigation Project Left Main Canal (PIPLMC) Circle Superintendent Engineer B.S.S. Yadav, Irrigation SE D. Rambabu and PIPLMC sub-division-1 SE M. Srinivasa Rao at the R&B guest house in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

The senior officials, instead of trying to stop Mr. Raja, mounted pressure on Mr. Surya Kiran not to file a police complaint against him, Mr. Lokesh alleged.

The TDP leader criticised the government employees’ associations for not reacting despite such a “humiliating attack on a colleague.”

Mr. Raja had targeted the engineer for non-payment of bills to his followers, Mr. Lokesh alleged. The MLA did not even give time to the engineer to explain his limitations, he alleged.

The engineer, however, lodged a complaint with the III Town police, alleging that Mr. Raja had attacked him over the Rangampeta pushkar works.

“The TDP will intensify its fight against the barbaric rulers,” Mr. Lokesh said.