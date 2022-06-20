Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh condemns arrest of TDP former MLA
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has condemned the arrest of former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, alleging that the the latter was framed for protesting against the soil mafia at Anumarlapudi village in Guntur district.
“The arrest of Mr. Narendra Kumar tells all about the anarchic rule of the YSRCP. In the past, he was attacked when he went to visit the illegal soil digging site at Anumarlapudi. He was arrested today without any valid reason,” he added.
