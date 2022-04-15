Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh alleges dilution of Amma Vodi scheme

‘New conditions will deprive many beneficiaries of the financial assistance given under the scheme’

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was diluting his pet project, Amma Vodi, by adding new guidelines / conditions that the beneficiaries were expected to fulfil.

In a statement, Mr. Lokesh, who is also an MLC, said the new conditions would deprive many among the existing beneficiaries of the financial assistance being given under the scheme. He slammed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not talking about these “conditions” at the time of the elections.

He said households that consumed more than 300 units of power in a month were ineligible for the scheme and so were students whose attendance was below 75% from November 8 to April 30.

Schools should enter in the Child Info website only the bank account number of the student’s mother, which was linked to Aadhaar, and the students should also get their information updated in the school login edit to receive the benefit, he added.

Mr. Lokesh said, of the ₹15,000 financial assistance announced initially to the mothers who sent their children to government schools, ₹1,000 was being cut towards toilet maintenance fund.

Election promise

The TDP leader said most of the schemes mentioned in the YSRCP’s election manifesto had started falling apart. He said the government had no money to continue the schemes and, thus, they were being diluted gradually.

Mr. Lokesh said that by introducing new conditions in the Amma Vodi scheme, the Chief Minister had betrayed the mothers who believed his words and sent their wards to government institutions.

He demanded that the Chief Minister keep his election promise and make full payments to the mothers who had been identified as the beneficiaries of the scheme.