Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta’s interventions led to recovery of ₹41.13 crore in 2023

February 19, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta’s interventions led to the recovery of ₹41.13 crore and resolved 3,026 complaints in 2023, said the annual report submitted to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer by Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy a few days ago.

These measures exemplify the Lokayukta’s commitment to holding the public authorities accountable for their actions and ensuring that misused funds are restored, thereby reinforcing the principles of transparency, accountability and ethical governance, it said.

According to the report, the recoveries directly benefited the public exchequer. In addition to its core function of addressing the citizens’ grievances and investigating corruption allegations against public servants, the Lokayukta actively tackled critical issues affecting the State, including unauthorised sand reaches, encroachments, and illegal sand mining. It took proactive measures to curb illegal activities and protection of government land and water bodies.

The Lokayukta’s advocacy efforts resulted in tangible legal amendments such as the amendment made to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Compensation to Victims of Electrical Accidents Regulation, 2017.

The Lokayukta had a total of 2,813 complaints brought to its notice in 2023. In a stride towards modernisation, the Lokayukta launched a new website for enhancing accessibility, transparency, and public engagement. The platform provides a user-friendly interface for citizens to lodge complaints, access information and be informed about the Lokayukta’s activities.

Justice Lakshmana Reddy expressed gratitude to the Lokayukta’s officers and staff members for making relentless efforts to realise the institution’s objectives. He thanked the public servants for positively responding to complaints, contributing to the resolution of grievances and empowering the Lokayukta in its mission to eradicate corruption and foster good governance.