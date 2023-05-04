HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta website launched

May 04, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy launching the website in Kurnool on Wednesday.

Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy launching the website in Kurnool on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy on Wednesday launched the official website of the State Lokayukta — www.lokayukta.ap.gov.in .

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lakshmana Reddy said, earlier there was a website for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“In the new website, there are details on how to lodge a complaint. The Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Act of 1983 and the annual reports of 2021 and 2022 are also available,” he said.

All forms needed had been uploaded in both Telugu and English. The website also gives details about the investigation wing and provides the phone number (08518-267268) and email address: ap.lokayukta@gmail.com.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.