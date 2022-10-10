Andhra Pradesh: Lokayukta asks Anakapalli Collector to probe allegations of illegal sale of D-Patta, Inam land

Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy directs the district administration to submit an action-taken report by January 6, 2023

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL
October 10, 2022 19:46 IST

Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy on Monday asked Anakapalli Collector to constitute a committee to probe into the allegations pertaining to illegal sale of D-Patta and Inam lands in the name of constructing villas at Bayyavaram in the district and take actions against those involved in the malpractice.

He also directed the Collector to ascertain if villas or layouts under the name Mount Villas and Vintage Mount Valley Resort had been registered under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Real-Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a news report appeared in a vernacular daily, the Lokayukta, in his order said, “With a view to examine the issues related to this matter, it is necessary to implead the Collector, Anakapalli District as party/respondent to this proceedings.”

“Of about 609.24 acres in the Survey number 195/2 in Bayyavaram in question, 300 acres are Zeroyathi land and 200 acres are Ryotwari land for which pattas have been issued under the Inams Abolition Act. The remaining land relate to Assigned lands for which D-Pattas have been issued by the government,” the order said.

The Lokayukta has directed the Collector to probe into the allegations and submit a detailed report within two months, ascertaining that whether any land has forcibly been purchased from farmers; whether the land survey numbers of the defiant farmers have been handed over to the revenue officials and unofficially blacklisted. 

The order also mentioned that the authorities should ascertain if any assigned land or government land has been occupied or any natural stream has been buried. Inquiry should be made into whether any brochure has been published and marketed in the name of Mount Villas and Vintage Mount Valley Resort. The Lokayukta also asked the Collector to submit an action-taken report by January 6, 2023.

