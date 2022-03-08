Andhra Pradesh logs zero COVID-19 deaths in a week

Number of active cases comes down to 817

Number of active cases comes down to 817

Andhra Pradesh reported 69 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours, ending Tuesday morning. The State has reported zero deaths last week, a first since the pandemic began.

The cumulative toll remained at 14,729, while the cumulative tally increased to 23,18,547. The number of active cases came down further to 817 as 139 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stood at 23,03,001 and 99.33% respectively.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the 12,180 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.51%. So far, 3.32 crore samples have been tested, with a positivity rate of 6.98%.

Guntur district reported 14 infections in the past day. It was followed by Anantapur (13), East Godavari (9), West Godavari (8), Chittoor (5), Nellore (5), Visakhapatnam (5), Prakasam (3), Vizianagaram (3), Krishna (2) and Srikakulam (2). Kurnool and Kadapa districts reported zero infections.

East Godavari district has 296 active cases, followed by West Godavari (115), Krishna (96), Anantapur (74), Guntur (70), Visakhapatnam (48), Chittoor (37), Nellore (26), Kadapa (21), Vizianagaram (12), Prakasam (10), Srikakulam (7) and Kurnool (5).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,16,426), Chittoor (2,72,322), Guntur (2,03,167), West Godavari (1,93,263), Visakhapatnam (1,90,837), Anantapur (1,77,295), Nellore (1,64,334), Prakasam (1,55,895), Kurnool (1,44,236), Krishna (1,36,856), Kadapa (1,34,863), Srikakulam (1,33,931) and Vizianagaram (92,227).