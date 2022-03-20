Andhra Pradesh logs 49 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

East Godavari and Anantapur districts contribute more than 60% of active cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 49 COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours, ending Sunday morning. However, no death was reported in the past day. The cumulative tally increased to 23,19,230, while the toll remained unchanged at 14,730.

The number of active cases came down to 511 as 56 patients recovered in the past day. A majority of the infections were reported in Anantapur (19). It was followed by West Godavari (8), East Godavari (5), Guntur (5), Srikakulam (5), Prakasam (4), Chittoor (1), Krishna (1) and Visakhapatnam (1). Four districts including Kadapa, Nellore, Vizianagaram and Krishna reported zero cases in the past day.

Of the total active cases in the State, more than 300 were reported in East Godavari (159) and Anantapur (152) districts.